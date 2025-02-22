Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) Position Trimmed by Camelot Portfolios LLC

Camelot Portfolios LLC reduced its position in shares of Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS – Free Report) by 2.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,314 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 285 shares during the period. Discover Financial Services accounts for about 2.1% of Camelot Portfolios LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Camelot Portfolios LLC’s holdings in Discover Financial Services were worth $1,960,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bfsg LLC purchased a new position in shares of Discover Financial Services in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Grove Bank & Trust raised its holdings in Discover Financial Services by 78.1% in the 4th quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 203 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. purchased a new position in Discover Financial Services in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Hantz Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Discover Financial Services during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Decker Retirement Planning Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Discover Financial Services during the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.94% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on DFS shares. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Discover Financial Services from $233.00 to $262.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Discover Financial Services from $193.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. StockNews.com cut shares of Discover Financial Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on shares of Discover Financial Services from $156.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Discover Financial Services from $185.00 to $214.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $186.46.

DFS opened at $194.21 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The firm has a market cap of $48.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.46. Discover Financial Services has a 52 week low of $118.74 and a 52 week high of $205.76. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $186.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $162.92.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The financial services provider reported $5.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.13 by $1.98. Discover Financial Services had a return on equity of 26.18% and a net margin of 17.29%. On average, equities analysts expect that Discover Financial Services will post 13.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 23rd. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.44%. Discover Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.54%.

Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, provides digital banking products and services, and payment services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Digital Banking and Payment Services. The Digital Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; personal loans, home loans, and other consumer lending; and direct-to-consumer deposit products comprising savings accounts, certificates of deposit, money market accounts, IRA certificates of deposit, IRA savings accounts and checking accounts, and sweep accounts.

