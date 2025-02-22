Siacoin (SC) Price Up 1.4% This Week

Siacoin (SC) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on February 22nd. Siacoin has a market cap of $231.14 million and $30.90 million worth of Siacoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Siacoin has traded up 1.4% against the dollar. One Siacoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0041 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Siacoin alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $96,585.74 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000253 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $127.41 or 0.00131944 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.71 or 0.00010053 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $319.40 or 0.00330760 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $234.26 or 0.00242593 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $20.32 or 0.00021038 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000231 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $37.15 or 0.00038474 BTC.

About Siacoin

Siacoin (CRYPTO:SC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Blake2b hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 1st, 2015. Siacoin’s total supply is 59,655,495,676 coins and its circulating supply is 56,025,636,522 coins. The Reddit community for Siacoin is https://reddit.com/r/siacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Siacoin’s official Twitter account is @sia__foundation and its Facebook page is accessible here. Siacoin’s official website is sia.tech.

Buying and Selling Siacoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Siacoin (SC) is the native token of the Sia network, a decentralized storage platform facilitating global disk storage contributions to create a secure and private alternative to centralized cloud storage. Users can rent storage from hosts using Siacoin, with transactions managed by smart storage contracts on the Sia blockchain. These contracts ensure that hosts are paid only after securely storing a client’s file for a specified duration, incentivizing reliable storage. The concept for Sia and Siacoin was conceived by David Vorick and Luke Champine, founders of Skynet Labs, at an MIT hackathon in 2013. Skynet Labs, formerly Nebulous, continues to evolve the platform, aiming to build a decentralized internet through its application hosting and storage.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Siacoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Siacoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Siacoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Siacoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Siacoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.