Laureate Education (NASDAQ:LAUR) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.20 EPS

Laureate Education (NASDAQ:LAUR – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.20, Zacks reports. Laureate Education had a net margin of 18.92% and a return on equity of 32.35%. The business had revenue of $423.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $411.50 million. Laureate Education updated its FY 2025 guidance to EPS.

Laureate Education Trading Down 6.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:LAUR traded down $1.37 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $19.60. 1,308,444 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 699,404. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.63. Laureate Education has a 1 year low of $12.59 and a 1 year high of $21.73. The firm has a market cap of $2.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.10 and a beta of 0.84. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.35.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Laureate Education from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st.

Insider Buying and Selling at Laureate Education

In other Laureate Education news, Director Corro Pedro Del sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.58, for a total value of $489,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 29,686 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $581,251.88. This trade represents a 45.72 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 2.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Laureate Education Company Profile

Laureate Education, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers higher education programs and services to students through a network of universities and higher education institutions. The company provides a range of undergraduate and graduate degree programs in the areas of business and management, medicine and health sciences, and engineering and information technology through campus-based, online, and hybrid programs.

