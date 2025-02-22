DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.41

DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, February 21st, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 3rd will be paid a dividend of 0.41 per share by the basic materials company on Monday, March 17th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.01%. This is a boost from DuPont de Nemours’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38.

DuPont de Nemours has a dividend payout ratio of 30.6% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect DuPont de Nemours to earn $4.83 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.52 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 31.5%.

NYSE:DD traded down $1.19 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $81.67. The stock had a trading volume of 2,763,048 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,542,163. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.90, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.34. DuPont de Nemours has a twelve month low of $68.21 and a twelve month high of $90.06. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $77.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $81.20.

DuPont de Nemours ( NYSE:DD Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 11th. The basic materials company reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.15. DuPont de Nemours had a net margin of 5.47% and a return on equity of 7.12%. On average, analysts expect that DuPont de Nemours will post 4.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of DuPont de Nemours from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $105.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $104.00 to $101.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $104.00 to $101.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $98.75.

DuPont de Nemours, Inc provides technology-based materials and solutions in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Electronics & Industrial, Water & Protection, and Corporate & Other segments. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies materials and solutions for the fabrication of semiconductors and integrated circuits.

