Horizen (ZEN) 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $25.87 Million

Horizen (ZEN) traded down 3.1% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on February 22nd. During the last seven days, Horizen has traded 7.5% lower against the US dollar. One Horizen coin can currently be bought for $13.34 or 0.00013819 BTC on major exchanges. Horizen has a market capitalization of $211.88 million and approximately $25.87 million worth of Horizen was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $36.04 or 0.00037319 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded up 55.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.98 or 0.00005157 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000191 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000210 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded up 115.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0830 or 0.00000086 BTC.

Horizen Profile

Horizen is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 1st, 2017. Horizen’s total supply is 15,878,272 coins. Horizen’s official message board is forum.horizen.global. Horizen’s official Twitter account is @horizenglobal and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Horizen is /r/Horizen/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Horizen’s official website is www.horizen.io.

Buying and Selling Horizen

According to CryptoCompare, “Horizen is an ecosystem that rewards contributors and empowers everyone. Its scalable platform allows businesses and developers to create public or private blockchains easily and affordably using the largest node network in the industry. The Sidechain SDK provides all the necessary components for quick deployment of a fully customizable blockchain. The native cryptocurrency, ZEN, is a mineable PoW coin traded on various exchanges, and integrated on major wallets including Sphere by Horizen, a multifunctional wallet that serves as an interface with most Horizen products and services.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Horizen directly using US dollars.

