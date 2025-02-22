BHP Group Limited (OTCMKTS:BHPLF) Announces Dividend of $0.50

BHP Group Limited (OTCMKTS:BHPLF – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Friday, February 21st, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 7th will be paid a dividend of 0.50 per share on Thursday, March 27th. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 5th.
BHP Group Trading Down 1.5 %
OTCMKTS BHPLF traded down $0.39 on Friday, hitting $25.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,306 shares, compared to its average volume of 393,812. BHP Group has a 52-week low of $22.30 and a 52-week high of $32.00. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.50.
BHP Group Company Profile
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than BHP Group
- Comparing and Trading High PE Ratio Stocks
- Unity Stock: Is a True Turnaround Finally Taking Shape?
- Dividend King Proctor & Gamble Is A Buy On Post-Earnings Weakness
- DuPont’s Electronics Spinoff: The Start of Something Big
- CD Calculator: Certificate of Deposit Calculator
- The Trade Desk Crashes on Earnings, But Growth Catalysts Persist
Receive News & Ratings for BHP Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BHP Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.