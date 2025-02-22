BHP Group Limited (OTCMKTS:BHPLF) Announces Dividend of $0.50

BHP Group Limited (OTCMKTS:BHPLF – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Friday, February 21st, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 7th will be paid a dividend of 0.50 per share on Thursday, March 27th. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 5th.

BHP Group Trading Down 1.5 %

OTCMKTS BHPLF traded down $0.39 on Friday, hitting $25.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,306 shares, compared to its average volume of 393,812. BHP Group has a 52-week low of $22.30 and a 52-week high of $32.00. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.50.

BHP Group Company Profile

BHP Group Limited operates as a resources company in Australia, Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, the rest of Asia, North America, South America, and internationally. The company operates through Copper, Iron Ore, and Coal segments. It engages in the mining of copper, silver, zinc, molybdenum, uranium, gold, iron ore, and metallurgical and energy coal.

