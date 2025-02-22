Venturi Wealth Management LLC Purchases 1,224 Shares of Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR)

Venturi Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR – Free Report) by 1,440.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,309 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,224 shares during the quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Digital Realty Trust were worth $232,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc grew its stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 17.7% during the 4th quarter. AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc now owns 66,374 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $11,768,000 after acquiring an additional 9,959 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Digital Realty Trust by 26.4% in the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 54,599 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $9,682,000 after purchasing an additional 11,405 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in Digital Realty Trust by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 381,001 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $61,643,000 after purchasing an additional 23,028 shares during the period. Cumberland Partners Ltd boosted its stake in Digital Realty Trust by 207.3% in the 3rd quarter. Cumberland Partners Ltd now owns 46,595 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,540,000 after purchasing an additional 31,430 shares during the period. Finally, Leavell Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Digital Realty Trust by 74.1% in the 4th quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 18,283 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,262,000 after purchasing an additional 7,781 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.71% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:DLR opened at $165.26 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $173.51 and a 200 day moving average of $169.43. The company has a market capitalization of $54.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 102.01, a PEG ratio of 4.33 and a beta of 0.63. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a 1-year low of $135.54 and a 1-year high of $198.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 1.61.

Digital Realty Trust ( NYSE:DLR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $1.46. Digital Realty Trust had a return on equity of 2.97% and a net margin of 10.85%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Digital Realty Trust, Inc. will post 7.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Digital Realty Trust news, CFO Matt Mercier sold 2,518 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.40, for a total value of $471,873.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on DLR shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Digital Realty Trust from $177.00 to $207.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 28th. Barclays raised their target price on Digital Realty Trust from $135.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 18th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Digital Realty Trust from $195.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Digital Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $185.00 to $194.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on Digital Realty Trust from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $179.95.

Digital Realty Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. It serves the following industries: artificial intelligence (AI), networks, cloud, digital media, mobile, financial services, healthcare, and gaming.

