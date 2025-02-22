Global Retirement Partners LLC Acquires 1,887 Shares of Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE)

Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE – Free Report) by 30.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,107 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,887 shares during the quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Energy ETF were worth $983,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VDE. Atlas Legacy Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $264,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its position in Vanguard Energy ETF by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 100,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,133,000 after acquiring an additional 708 shares in the last quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC increased its position in Vanguard Energy ETF by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC now owns 197,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,000,000 after acquiring an additional 5,918 shares in the last quarter. Blue Chip Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $641,000. Finally, Sanctuary Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 64,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,163,000 after purchasing an additional 1,694 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Energy ETF Price Performance

Shares of Vanguard Energy ETF stock opened at $127.00 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $125.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $126.12. Vanguard Energy ETF has a fifty-two week low of $115.51 and a fifty-two week high of $137.92. The firm has a market cap of $8.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.22 and a beta of 0.51.

Vanguard Energy ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Energy ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Energy Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Energy Index (the Index), an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the energy sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

