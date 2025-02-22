Global Retirement Partners LLC Has $1.09 Million Stock Holdings in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IMCB)

Global Retirement Partners LLC lessened its stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IMCB – Free Report) by 3.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,332 shares of the company’s stock after selling 548 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC owned 0.12% of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF worth $1,091,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors acquired a new position in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,496,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 13,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $993,000 after purchasing an additional 401 shares during the last quarter. Sunburst Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Sunburst Financial Group LLC now owns 102,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,778,000 after purchasing an additional 1,980 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. acquired a new position in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,494,000. Finally, Means Investment CO. Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF by 11.3% during the fourth quarter. Means Investment CO. Inc. now owns 157,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,998,000 after purchasing an additional 16,050 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.26% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF Trading Down 2.0 %

Shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF stock opened at $77.68 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $78.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $76.98. The company has a market cap of $928.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.44 and a beta of 0.98. iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $68.07 and a 1 year high of $82.52.

iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

The iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF (IMCB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar US Mid Cap index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index consisting of US mid-cap stocks with both growth and value characteristics. IMCB was launched on Jun 28, 2004 and is managed by BlackRock.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.