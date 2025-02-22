Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:RSPN) Shares Bought by Global Retirement Partners LLC

Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:RSPN – Free Report) by 50.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 22,974 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,721 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC owned about 0.15% of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF worth $1,153,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of RSPN. TigerOak Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $6,036,000. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $2,644,000. Financial Services Advisory Inc acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF in the third quarter valued at $894,000. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $580,000. Finally, CreativeOne Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF in the third quarter valued at $561,000.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF Price Performance

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF stock opened at $50.56 on Friday. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF has a 1-year low of $44.73 and a 1-year high of $55.27. The stock has a market cap of $766.49 million, a PE ratio of 22.62 and a beta of 1.24. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $51.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $51.15.

About Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF

The Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF (RSPN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in industrials equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of industrial US stocks drawn from the S&P 500. RSPN was launched on Nov 1, 2006 and is managed by Invesco.

