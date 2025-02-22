Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund Inc. (DMO) To Go Ex-Dividend on May 22nd

Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:DMOGet Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, February 20th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 22nd will be given a dividend of 0.13 per share by the investment management company on Monday, June 2nd. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 13.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 22nd.

Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund has raised its dividend by an average of 7.5% per year over the last three years.

Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund Trading Down 0.9 %

DMO stock opened at $11.85 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.97. Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund has a 12 month low of $11.16 and a 12 month high of $12.34.

Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund Company Profile

Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. The fund is co-managed Western Asset Management Company and Western Asset Management Company Limited. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.

