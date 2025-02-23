433 Shares in First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS) Purchased by Kestra Investment Management LLC

Kestra Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 433 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Harbour Investments Inc. increased its position in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 622,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,541,000 after purchasing an additional 18,569 shares during the last quarter. Park National Corp OH increased its position in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Park National Corp OH now owns 481,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,277,000 after purchasing an additional 2,615 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC increased its position in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 445,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,447,000 after purchasing an additional 4,642 shares during the last quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated increased its position in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated now owns 431,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,830,000 after purchasing an additional 4,722 shares during the last quarter. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its position in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 351,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,846,000 after purchasing an additional 15,419 shares during the last quarter.

Get First Trust Capital Strength ETF alerts:

First Trust Capital Strength ETF Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:FTCS opened at $89.46 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.52 and a beta of 0.86. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $89.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $90.04. First Trust Capital Strength ETF has a 12-month low of $81.16 and a 12-month high of $94.23.

First Trust Capital Strength ETF Dividend Announcement

About First Trust Capital Strength ETF

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 13th were given a $0.4043 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 13th.

(Free Report)

First Trust Capital Strength ETF, formerly First Trust Strategic Value Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield (before the Fund’s fees and expenses) of an equity index called the Credit Suisse U.S. Value Index, Powered by HOLT (the Index). The Index is developed, maintained and sponsored by Credit Suisse Securities (USA) LLC and Credit Suisse Group AG (collectively, the Index Provider).

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FTCS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Capital Strength ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Capital Strength ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.