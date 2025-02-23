Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP) Shares Sold by Leeward Investments LLC MA

Leeward Investments LLC MA lowered its position in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP – Free Report) by 7.2% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 17,773 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,382 shares during the quarter. Leeward Investments LLC MA’s holdings in Ameriprise Financial were worth $9,463,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of AMP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 9.1% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,285,476 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,013,359,000 after acquiring an additional 358,699 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its position in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 429.0% in the fourth quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 417,149 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $222,103,000 after acquiring an additional 338,298 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its position in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 816.7% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 219,180 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $116,698,000 after acquiring an additional 195,271 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 144.0% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 243,385 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $114,345,000 after purchasing an additional 143,648 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Maj Invest Holding A S raised its position in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 67.5% during the 4th quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S now owns 352,095 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $187,466,000 after purchasing an additional 141,927 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.95% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO William F. Truscott sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $540.29, for a total value of $3,241,740.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 14,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,576,486.67. This represents a 29.97 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert Francis Sharpe, Jr. sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $523.12, for a total transaction of $523,120.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,231,200. This trade represents a 9.09 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 11,636 shares of company stock valued at $6,263,989 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Ameriprise Financial Stock Down 2.0 %

Shares of NYSE AMP opened at $530.18 on Friday. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a 12-month low of $385.74 and a 12-month high of $582.05. The stock has a market cap of $51.43 billion, a PE ratio of 16.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The company has a 50-day moving average of $540.50 and a 200 day moving average of $510.44.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The financial services provider reported $9.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $9.16 by $0.20. Ameriprise Financial had a net margin of 19.70% and a return on equity of 69.35%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 38.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ameriprise Financial Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 10th will be paid a $1.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 10th. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.12%. Ameriprise Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.91%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently weighed in on AMP shares. UBS Group downgraded shares of Ameriprise Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $580.00 to $570.00 in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price target on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $560.00 to $570.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $415.00 to $442.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $625.00 price target on shares of Ameriprise Financial in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $510.44.

About Ameriprise Financial

(Free Report)

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

See Also

