Cabot Wealth Management Inc. Acquires 2,842 Shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Cabot Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 3.0% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 97,192 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,842 shares during the quarter. Cabot Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $10,822,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FPC Investment Advisory Inc. bought a new position in shares of Walt Disney in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Walt Disney in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Hager Investment Management Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Walt Disney during the 4th quarter worth about $43,000. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 38.1% in the 4th quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 399 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. Finally, Richardson Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Walt Disney by 1,111.1% during the fourth quarter. Richardson Capital Management LLC now owns 436 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. 65.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

DIS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Prescient Securities cut their price objective on Walt Disney from $130.00 to $115.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 price target on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Monday, February 10th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $130.00 price objective on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Guggenheim lifted their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 15th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 15th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $125.44.

Walt Disney Stock Performance

NYSE DIS opened at $108.62 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $110.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $102.49. The Walt Disney Company has a 12-month low of $83.91 and a 12-month high of $123.74. The company has a market cap of $196.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.38, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.42.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The entertainment giant reported $1.76 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.32. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 9.95% and a net margin of 6.07%. Sell-side analysts predict that The Walt Disney Company will post 5.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Walt Disney Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 16th were issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 16th. This is a positive change from Walt Disney’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.45. This represents a dividend yield of 0.6%. Walt Disney’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.57%.

Insider Activity at Walt Disney

In other news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.74, for a total transaction of $917,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 44,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,054,870.70. This trade represents a 15.37 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Walt Disney Company Profile

The Walt Disney Company operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences. The company produces and distributes film and television video streaming content under the ABC Television Network, Disney, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brand television channels, as well as ABC television stations and A+E television networks; and produces original content under the ABC Signature, Disney Branded Television, FX Productions, Lucasfilm, Marvel, National Geographic Studios, Pixar, Searchlight Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, 20th Television, and Walt Disney Pictures banners.

