Delap Wealth Advisory LLC Takes Position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

Delap Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 23,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $634,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SCHD. Alpha Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,283,000. Greenleaf Trust increased its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 18.1% during the third quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 3,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $334,000 after purchasing an additional 605 shares during the last quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC increased its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 4.5% during the third quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC now owns 15,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,272,000 after purchasing an additional 652 shares during the last quarter. Convergence Financial LLC acquired a new position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $242,000. Finally, Highland Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $356,000.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Stock Down 0.4 %

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF stock opened at $28.21 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $27.69 and a 200-day moving average of $28.03. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 52-week low of $25.18 and a 52-week high of $29.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $69.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.48 and a beta of 0.88.

About Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF

The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 100 dividend-paying US equities. SCHD was launched on Oct 20, 2011 and is managed by Schwab.

