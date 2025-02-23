South Dakota Investment Council Has $616.80 Million Stock Position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

South Dakota Investment Council raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) by 2.3% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 14,005,335 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 308,729 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF accounts for approximately 12.3% of South Dakota Investment Council’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. South Dakota Investment Council’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $616,795,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in VWO. Hantz Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 94.3% in the third quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 583 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 283 shares during the period. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Tradewinds Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000.

Get Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of VWO stock opened at $46.40 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $83.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.50 and a beta of 0.80. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $44.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $45.47. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 1 year low of $40.72 and a 1 year high of $49.57.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Company Profile

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VWO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.