World Equity Group Inc. Has $2.25 Million Holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

World Equity Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) by 190.6% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 50,976 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 33,436 shares during the quarter. World Equity Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $2,245,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Ifrah Financial Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Ifrah Financial Services Inc. now owns 21,057 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $927,000 after purchasing an additional 502 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 445.1% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 139,244 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,663,000 after purchasing an additional 113,699 shares during the period. Retirement Income Solutions Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the fourth quarter worth $261,000. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 36.6% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,173 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $630,000 after purchasing an additional 3,526 shares during the period. Finally, Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC now owns 1,165,058 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $51,309,000 after purchasing an additional 18,476 shares during the period.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF stock opened at $46.40 on Friday. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 12 month low of $40.72 and a 12 month high of $49.57. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $45.47. The stock has a market cap of $83.98 billion, a PE ratio of 11.50 and a beta of 0.80.

About Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

