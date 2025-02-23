Wealthgarden F.S. LLC Has $460,000 Stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Wealthgarden F.S. LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 95.7% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,588 shares of the company’s stock after selling 35,584 shares during the period. Wealthgarden F.S. LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $460,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Nadler Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Nadler Financial Group Inc. now owns 263,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,233,000 after buying an additional 3,695 shares during the period. Compass Capital Corp MA ADV acquired a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,349,000. Serenus Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,923,000. Citrine Capital LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,115,000. Finally, Brickley Wealth Management grew its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. Brickley Wealth Management now owns 3,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,015,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA VTI opened at $295.92 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $443.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.62 and a beta of 1.02. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $296.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $288.49. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 52-week low of $244.57 and a 52-week high of $303.39.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

