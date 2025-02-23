World Equity Group Inc. Acquires 2,145 Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

World Equity Group Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report) by 106.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,156 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,145 shares during the quarter. World Equity Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $1,097,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC grew its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 31.7% in the 4th quarter. Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC now owns 15,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,196,000 after acquiring an additional 3,820 shares during the last quarter. DeDora Capital Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. DeDora Capital Inc. now owns 8,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,198,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Spinnaker Trust grew its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Spinnaker Trust now owns 20,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,451,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Next Level Wealth Planning LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth $12,593,000. Finally, Old Port Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 15.7% in the 4th quarter. Old Port Advisors now owns 1,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $332,000 after buying an additional 171 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Trading Down 1.9 %

Shares of VO stock opened at $270.43 on Friday. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $234.18 and a twelve month high of $285.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $69.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.64 and a beta of 0.98. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $271.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $267.35.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.