Wealthgarden F.S. LLC Sells 93,983 Shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Wealthgarden F.S. LLC lessened its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 99.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 725 shares of the company’s stock after selling 93,983 shares during the period. Wealthgarden F.S. LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $298,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Decker Retirement Planning Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Human Investing LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Cardinal Strategic Wealth Guidance bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Global Trust Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 1,071.4% during the fourth quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 82 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teachers Insurance & Annuity Association of America bought a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF during the third quarter valued at $35,000.

Shares of VUG opened at $416.02 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $418.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $398.70. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $321.29 and a 12 month high of $429.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $143.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.58 and a beta of 1.26.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

