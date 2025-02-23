Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM) Shares Sold by Leeward Investments LLC MA

Leeward Investments LLC MA lessened its holdings in shares of Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM – Free Report) by 3.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 104,213 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 3,572 shares during the quarter. Leeward Investments LLC MA’s holdings in Columbia Sportswear were worth $8,747,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Columbia Sportswear by 68.7% during the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 705 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 287 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Columbia Sportswear during the 3rd quarter worth $7,676,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Columbia Sportswear by 75.8% during the 3rd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 5,623 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $468,000 after acquiring an additional 2,425 shares during the period. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Columbia Sportswear by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 28,355 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $2,359,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its holdings in shares of Columbia Sportswear by 39.6% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 259,406 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $21,580,000 after acquiring an additional 73,602 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.76% of the company’s stock.

Columbia Sportswear Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of COLM opened at $90.72 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.93. Columbia Sportswear has a 12-month low of $73.04 and a 12-month high of $92.09. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $85.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $83.47.

Columbia Sportswear Dividend Announcement

Columbia Sportswear ( NASDAQ:COLM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The textile maker reported $1.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.86 by ($0.06). Columbia Sportswear had a net margin of 6.63% and a return on equity of 12.23%. Equities research analysts forecast that Columbia Sportswear will post 4.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 10th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.32%. Columbia Sportswear’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.01%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. TD Cowen lifted their price target on Columbia Sportswear from $70.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. StockNews.com lowered Columbia Sportswear from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Columbia Sportswear from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 11th.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Columbia Sportswear news, Director Ronald E. Nelson sold 6,395 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.74, for a total transaction of $522,727.30. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 17,048 shares in the company, valued at $1,393,503.52. This represents a 27.28 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 44.70% of the company’s stock.

About Columbia Sportswear

Columbia Sportswear Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and distributes outdoor, active, and everyday lifestyle apparel, footwear, accessories, and equipment in the United States, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Canada. The company provides apparel, accessories, and equipment for hiking, trail running, snow, fishing, hunting, mountaineering, climbing, skiing and snowboarding, trail, and outdoor activities.

Further Reading

