MB Generational Wealth LLC Has $514,000 Position in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVEM)

MB Generational Wealth LLC cut its holdings in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVEM – Free Report) by 12.6% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 8,738 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,257 shares during the quarter. MB Generational Wealth LLC’s holdings in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF were worth $514,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 223.6% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,000 after buying an additional 1,393 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 123.1% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 190,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,321,000 after buying an additional 105,243 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 12.6% in the third quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 18,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,217,000 after buying an additional 2,107 shares in the last quarter. Silvia Mccoll Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 7.7% in the fourth quarter. Silvia Mccoll Wealth Management LLC now owns 24,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,427,000 after buying an additional 1,740 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the third quarter valued at $3,872,000.

Get Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF alerts:

Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:AVEM opened at $61.58 on Friday. Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a twelve month low of $55.65 and a twelve month high of $66.31. The firm has a market cap of $5.51 billion, a PE ratio of 9.91 and a beta of 0.88. The business has a fifty day moving average of $59.54 and a 200-day moving average of $61.24.

Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF Profile

The Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF (AVEM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund that holds emerging-market stocks of all market capitalizations considered favorable on multiple factors. The fund seeks to provide capital appreciation.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVEM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVEM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.