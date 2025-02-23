New York State Common Retirement Fund Has $20.17 Million Stock Position in COPT Defense Properties (NYSE:CDP)

New York State Common Retirement Fund lowered its stake in COPT Defense Properties (NYSE:CDP – Free Report) by 6.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 651,615 shares of the company’s stock after selling 42,214 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in COPT Defense Properties were worth $20,167,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CDP. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in shares of COPT Defense Properties by 77.8% in the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 614 shares during the period. USA Financial Formulas acquired a new position in COPT Defense Properties in the 4th quarter worth approximately $90,000. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB purchased a new position in COPT Defense Properties during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $91,000. KBC Group NV raised its stake in COPT Defense Properties by 28.3% during the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 3,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 840 shares during the period. Finally, Spirit of America Management Corp NY raised its stake in COPT Defense Properties by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Spirit of America Management Corp NY now owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period.

CDP opened at $26.77 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.02 billion, a PE ratio of 21.76 and a beta of 0.98. The business has a 50-day moving average of $29.66 and a 200-day moving average of $30.45. COPT Defense Properties has a fifty-two week low of $22.20 and a fifty-two week high of $34.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 2.47 and a quick ratio of 2.38.

COPT Defense Properties ( NYSE:CDP Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.33. COPT Defense Properties had a net margin of 18.44% and a return on equity of 9.07%. Equities research analysts forecast that COPT Defense Properties will post 2.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 16th. Investors of record on Monday, March 31st will be issued a $0.305 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 31st. This is a boost from COPT Defense Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.56%. COPT Defense Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 95.93%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on CDP. Truist Financial raised their target price on COPT Defense Properties from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on COPT Defense Properties from $37.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on COPT Defense Properties from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, BTIG Research increased their price target on shares of COPT Defense Properties from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.88.

COPT Defense Properties is a real estate investment trust. It acquires, develops, manages, sells, and leases out office properties and data centers. The firm operates through the following segments: Defense/Information Technology Locations, Regional Office, Wholesale Data Center, and Other. The company was founded on January 22,1988 and is headquartered in Columbia, MD.

