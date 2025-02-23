New York State Common Retirement Fund Sells 40,617 Shares of Twist Bioscience Co. (NASDAQ:TWST)

New York State Common Retirement Fund reduced its holdings in Twist Bioscience Co. (NASDAQ:TWST – Free Report) by 8.4% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 441,989 shares of the company’s stock after selling 40,617 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Twist Bioscience were worth $20,539,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB acquired a new position in Twist Bioscience in the third quarter worth $34,000. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in shares of Twist Bioscience by 56.4% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 267 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in Twist Bioscience by 63.0% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 792 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 306 shares in the last quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Twist Bioscience during the 3rd quarter worth about $95,000. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its position in Twist Bioscience by 21.9% in the 3rd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 2,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after acquiring an additional 381 shares in the last quarter.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Dennis Cho sold 806 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.35, for a total transaction of $39,776.10. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 112,221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,538,106.35. This represents a 0.71 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Adam Laponis sold 5,886 shares of Twist Bioscience stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.26, for a total transaction of $254,628.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 110,096 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,762,752.96. The trade was a 5.07 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 37,180 shares of company stock valued at $1,821,971. 3.01% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Twist Bioscience Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:TWST opened at $41.31 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $48.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.75. Twist Bioscience Co. has a fifty-two week low of $27.41 and a fifty-two week high of $60.90. The company has a market capitalization of $2.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.22 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 4.96 and a quick ratio of 4.62.

Twist Bioscience (NASDAQ:TWST – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The company reported ($0.53) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.62) by $0.09. Twist Bioscience had a negative net margin of 59.76% and a negative return on equity of 32.69%. The company had revenue of $88.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $86.96 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.75) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Twist Bioscience Co. will post -2.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TWST has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Barclays set a $58.00 price objective on Twist Bioscience and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Scotiabank reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Twist Bioscience in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Twist Bioscience from $48.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. TD Cowen restated a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 target price on shares of Twist Bioscience in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Twist Bioscience from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Twist Bioscience has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $54.40.

Twist Bioscience Company Profile

Twist Bioscience Corporation engages in the manufacture and sale of synthetic DNA-based products. The company offers synthetic genes and gene fragments used in product development for therapeutics, diagnostics, chemicals/materials, food/agriculture, data storage, and various applications within academic research by biotech, pharma, industrial chemical, and agricultural companies, as well as academic labs; Oligo pools used in targeted NGS, CRISPR gene editing, mutagenesis experiments, DNA origami, DNA computing, data storage in DNA, and other applications; and immunoglobulin G proteins for customers focused on the pursuit of drug discovery and development.

