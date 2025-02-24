Veris Residential (NYSE:VRE) Releases FY 2025 Earnings Guidance

Veris Residential (NYSE:VRE – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2025 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 0.610-0.630 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 0.600. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

VRE has been the subject of several recent research reports. Bank of America raised shares of Veris Residential from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $20.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Veris Residential from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $14.00 to $17.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 17th.

VRE traded up $0.36 on Monday, hitting $16.02. 740,188 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 359,857. Veris Residential has a 12 month low of $13.84 and a 12 month high of $18.85. The company has a market cap of $1.49 billion, a PE ratio of -94.23, a PEG ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.73. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $16.11 and its 200-day moving average is $16.96.

Veris Residential (NYSE:VRE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.01). Veris Residential had a negative net margin of 5.70% and a negative return on equity of 4.97%. Equities research analysts predict that Veris Residential will post 0.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Veris Residential, Inc is a forward-thinking, environmentally and socially conscious real estate investment trust (REIT) that primarily owns, operates, acquires and develops holistically-inspired, Class A multifamily properties that meet the sustainability-conscious lifestyle needs of today’s residents while seeking to positively impact the communities it serves and the planet at large.

