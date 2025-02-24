V2X (NYSE:VVX) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.19 EPS

V2X (NYSE:VVX – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.19, Zacks reports. V2X had a return on equity of 13.49% and a net margin of 0.22%. V2X updated its FY 2025 guidance to 4.450-4.850 EPS.

V2X Trading Up 0.0 %

VVX stock traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $42.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 329,495 shares, compared to its average volume of 200,185. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $49.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $54.61. The stock has a market cap of $1.33 billion, a PE ratio of 150.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 0.60. V2X has a 52 week low of $37.58 and a 52 week high of $69.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on VVX shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on V2X in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $54.00 target price for the company. Citigroup started coverage on shares of V2X in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $64.00 price objective for the company. BTIG Research began coverage on shares of V2X in a research report on Monday, November 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $80.00 target price on the stock. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $80.00 price target on shares of V2X in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Finally, Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $65.00 price objective (down previously from $72.00) on shares of V2X in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, V2X presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $66.50.

V2X Company Profile

V2X, Inc provides critical mission solutions and support services to defense clients worldwide. It offers a suite of integrated solutions across the operations and logistics, aerospace, training, and technology markets to national security, defense, civilian, and international clients. The company was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Mclean, Virginia.

