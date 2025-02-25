45,475 Shares in Core & Main, Inc. (NYSE:CNM) Acquired by Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC.

Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC. bought a new position in shares of Core & Main, Inc. (NYSE:CNM – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 45,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,315,000. Core & Main makes up 1.2% of Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC.’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CNM. Impax Asset Management Group plc lifted its stake in shares of Core & Main by 70.4% during the 4th quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 3,430,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,661,000 after purchasing an additional 1,416,907 shares during the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Core & Main in the fourth quarter worth about $778,000. Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA purchased a new stake in shares of Core & Main during the fourth quarter valued at about $2,702,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its holdings in shares of Core & Main by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 803,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,904,000 after buying an additional 15,404 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alberta Investment Management Corp grew its position in shares of Core & Main by 107.4% in the 4th quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 38,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,941,000 after buying an additional 19,741 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.19% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Core & Main

In related news, General Counsel Mark G. Whittenburg sold 1,974 shares of Core & Main stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.29, for a total transaction of $109,142.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 7,667 shares in the company, valued at approximately $423,908.43. This trade represents a 20.48 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, President Bradford A. Cowles sold 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.50, for a total value of $631,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 16,010 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $808,505. The trade was a 43.84 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 452,426 shares of company stock worth $24,285,825. Company insiders own 3.49% of the company’s stock.

Core & Main Stock Performance

Shares of CNM opened at $49.90 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 2.14. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $53.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $48.73. The stock has a market cap of $9.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.42, a P/E/G ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.03. Core & Main, Inc. has a one year low of $37.22 and a one year high of $62.15.

Core & Main (NYSE:CNM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, December 3rd. The company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.04. Core & Main had a return on equity of 24.71% and a net margin of 5.71%. The firm had revenue of $2.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.99 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.65 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Core & Main, Inc. will post 2.16 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CNM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Core & Main from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Loop Capital increased their price objective on Core & Main from $52.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Core & Main from $38.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $62.00 target price (up from $53.00) on shares of Core & Main in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Core & Main from $50.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.60.

About Core & Main

Core & Main, Inc is a specialty distributor focused on water, wastewater, storm drainage and fire protection products, and related services. The company provides infrastructure solutions to municipalities, private water companies and professional contractors across municipal, non-residential, and residential end markets, nationwide.

