Simplify Bitcoin Strategy PLUS Income ETF to Issue Dividend of $0.10 (NASDAQ:MAXI)

Simplify Bitcoin Strategy PLUS Income ETF (NASDAQ:MAXI – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Monday, February 24th, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 25th will be given a dividend of 0.10 per share on Friday, February 28th. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 25th.

Simplify Bitcoin Strategy PLUS Income ETF Price Performance

Shares of MAXI traded down $1.73 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $23.37. The company had a trading volume of 139,346 shares, compared to its average volume of 93,974. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $28.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.09. Simplify Bitcoin Strategy PLUS Income ETF has a 52-week low of $19.00 and a 52-week high of $35.77.

Get Simplify Bitcoin Strategy PLUS Income ETF alerts:

Simplify Bitcoin Strategy PLUS Income ETF Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Recommended Stories

The Simplify Bitcoin Strategy PLUS Income ETF (MAXI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in long bitcoin, short usd currency. The fund is actively managed, aiming to provide capital appreciation and income. The fund holds long Bitcoin futures, short-term debt instruments, and near-term equity index put or call spreads MAXI was launched on Sep 29, 2022 and is managed by Simplify.

Receive News & Ratings for Simplify Bitcoin Strategy PLUS Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Simplify Bitcoin Strategy PLUS Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.