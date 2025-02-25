Simplify Bitcoin Strategy PLUS Income ETF to Issue Dividend of $0.10 (NASDAQ:MAXI)

Simplify Bitcoin Strategy PLUS Income ETF (NASDAQ:MAXI – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Monday, February 24th, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 25th will be given a dividend of 0.10 per share on Friday, February 28th. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 25th.
Simplify Bitcoin Strategy PLUS Income ETF Price Performance
Shares of MAXI traded down $1.73 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $23.37. The company had a trading volume of 139,346 shares, compared to its average volume of 93,974. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $28.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.09. Simplify Bitcoin Strategy PLUS Income ETF has a 52-week low of $19.00 and a 52-week high of $35.77.
Simplify Bitcoin Strategy PLUS Income ETF Company Profile
