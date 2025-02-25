Luxfer (NYSE:LXFR) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Luxfer (NYSE:LXFR – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The industrial products company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.03, Zacks reports. Luxfer had a net margin of 2.37% and a return on equity of 9.26%. Luxfer updated its FY 2025 guidance to 0.950-1.050 EPS.

Luxfer Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of LXFR traded down $0.13 on Tuesday, reaching $13.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 159,861 shares, compared to its average volume of 120,771. Luxfer has a twelve month low of $7.61 and a twelve month high of $15.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $370.30 million, a PE ratio of 41.89, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a current ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $13.64 and a 200-day moving average of $13.09.

Luxfer Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 17th were issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 27th. Luxfer’s dividend payout ratio is currently 157.58%.

Separately, StockNews.com raised Luxfer from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday.

About Luxfer

Luxfer Holdings PLC, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and supplies high-performance materials, components, and high-pressure gas containment devices for defense and first response, healthcare, transportation, and general industrial applications. The company operates through three segments: Elektron, Gas Cylinders, and graphic Arts.

