NETSTREIT Corp. Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.21 (NYSE:NTST)

NETSTREIT Corp. (NYSE:NTST – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, February 24th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 14th will be given a dividend of 0.21 per share on Monday, March 31st. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.67%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 14th.
NETSTREIT has raised its dividend by an average of 37.1% per year over the last three years. NETSTREIT has a dividend payout ratio of 229.4% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Research analysts expect NETSTREIT to earn $1.21 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.78 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 64.5%.
NETSTREIT Stock Performance
NYSE NTST traded up $0.58 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $14.81. The company had a trading volume of 1,643,713 shares, compared to its average volume of 817,745. The company has a quick ratio of 4.11, a current ratio of 4.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The firm has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a P/E ratio of -246.79 and a beta of 1.00. NETSTREIT has a fifty-two week low of $13.42 and a fifty-two week high of $18.97. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.44.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on NTST
About NETSTREIT
NETSTREIT Corp. is an internally managed real estate investment trust (REIT) based in Dallas, Texas that specializes in acquiring single-tenant net lease retail properties nationwide. The growing portfolio consists of high-quality properties leased to e-commerce resistant tenants with healthy balance sheets.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than NETSTREIT
- What Makes a Stock a Good Dividend Stock?
- Nebius Slides Post-Earnings: A Long-Term Buy Opportunity?
- Find and Profitably Trade Stocks at 52-Week Lows
- NVIDIA Stock: A Market Barometer in Tech’s Turbulent Times
- Investing in Commodities: What Are They? How to Invest in Them
- Palantir Stock Nears Bear Market Territory – Why and What’s Next?
Receive News & Ratings for NETSTREIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NETSTREIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.