WisdomTree 7-10 Year Laddered Treasury Fund (NASDAQ:USIN) Declares $0.15 Monthly Dividend

WisdomTree 7-10 Year Laddered Treasury Fund (NASDAQ:USIN – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, February 24th, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 25th will be paid a dividend of 0.15 per share on Thursday, February 27th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 25th.
WisdomTree 7-10 Year Laddered Treasury Fund Stock Down 0.2 %
USIN traded down $0.11 on Tuesday, reaching $49.37. The stock had a trading volume of 2 shares, compared to its average volume of 325. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $48.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.00. WisdomTree 7-10 Year Laddered Treasury Fund has a 12-month low of $48.04 and a 12-month high of $52.30.
About WisdomTree 7-10 Year Laddered Treasury Fund
