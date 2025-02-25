Neuronetics (STIM) Expected to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Neuronetics (NASDAQ:STIM – Get Free Report) is expected to be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, March 4th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.26) per share and revenue of $18.98 million for the quarter. Individual that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Neuronetics Stock Performance

NASDAQ:STIM opened at $4.46 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $135.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.63 and a beta of 2.16. The company has a quick ratio of 2.87, a current ratio of 3.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.90. Neuronetics has a 52 week low of $0.52 and a 52 week high of $5.07. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.53.

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Stephen Furlong sold 10,845 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.83, for a total value of $41,536.35. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 471,727 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,806,714.41. This represents a 2.25 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Keith J. Sullivan sold 40,992 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.28, for a total value of $134,453.76. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,283,362 shares in the company, valued at $4,209,427.36. This represents a 3.10 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 98,125 shares of company stock worth $348,876. 9.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Neuronetics Company Profile

Neuronetics, Inc, a commercial stage medical technology company, designs, develops, and markets products for patients with neurohealth disorders in the United States and internationally. The company offers NeuroStar Advanced Therapy System, a non-invasive and non-systemic office-based treatment to treat adult patients with major depressive disorder.

Featured Stories

