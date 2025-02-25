OUTFRONT Media (NYSE:OUT) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.06 EPS

OUTFRONT Media (NYSE:OUT – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The financial services provider reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.06, Zacks reports. OUTFRONT Media had a return on equity of 40.33% and a net margin of 13.30%.

OUTFRONT Media Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of OUT traded up $0.11 on Tuesday, reaching $18.33. 2,296,670 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,638,224. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $18.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.38. OUTFRONT Media has a 12 month low of $13.35 and a 12 month high of $19.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.97. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.00.

OUTFRONT Media Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 7th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.55%. OUTFRONT Media’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.71%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have commented on OUT shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of OUTFRONT Media from $17.43 to $18.45 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. StockNews.com cut shares of OUTFRONT Media from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 28th. Finally, Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $21.53 price objective on shares of OUTFRONT Media in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.48.

OUTFRONT Media Company Profile

OUTFRONT Media, Inc leases advertising space on out-of-home advertising structures and sites. Its inventory consists of billboard displays, which are primarily located on the most heavily traveled highways & roadways, and transit advertising displays operated under exclusive multi-year contracts with municipalities in large cities across the U.S.

