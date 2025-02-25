Camping World (NYSE:CWH) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Meets Expectations

Camping World (NYSE:CWH – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.55) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.55), Zacks reports. Camping World had a negative return on equity of 23.77% and a negative net margin of 0.40%.

Camping World Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of CWH stock traded down $0.11 on Tuesday, hitting $20.75. 1,838,517 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,240,531. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.76 billion, a PE ratio of -30.08, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 2.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.67, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a current ratio of 1.23. Camping World has a twelve month low of $17.29 and a twelve month high of $28.72. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $22.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.55.

Camping World Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 27th. Investors of record on Friday, March 14th will be issued a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 14th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.41%. Camping World’s payout ratio is -72.46%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CWH has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Camping World in a report on Thursday, December 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Camping World from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Raymond James upgraded Camping World from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $27.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Roth Mkm reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 target price (up previously from $26.00) on shares of Camping World in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Camping World from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $27.71.

Camping World Company Profile

Camping World Holdings, Inc, together its subsidiaries, retails recreational vehicles (RVs), and related products and services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Good Sam Services and Plans; and RV and Outdoor Retail. The company provides a portfolio of services, protection plans, products, and resources in the RV industry.

