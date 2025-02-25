Camping World (NYSE:CWH) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Meets Expectations

Camping World (NYSE:CWH – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.55) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.55), Zacks reports. Camping World had a negative return on equity of 23.77% and a negative net margin of 0.40%.
Camping World Trading Down 0.5 %
Shares of CWH stock traded down $0.11 on Tuesday, hitting $20.75. 1,838,517 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,240,531. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.76 billion, a PE ratio of -30.08, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 2.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.67, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a current ratio of 1.23. Camping World has a twelve month low of $17.29 and a twelve month high of $28.72. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $22.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.55.
Camping World Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 27th. Investors of record on Friday, March 14th will be issued a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 14th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.41%. Camping World’s payout ratio is -72.46%.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
View Our Latest Analysis on CWH
Camping World Company Profile
Camping World Holdings, Inc, together its subsidiaries, retails recreational vehicles (RVs), and related products and services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Good Sam Services and Plans; and RV and Outdoor Retail. The company provides a portfolio of services, protection plans, products, and resources in the RV industry.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Camping World
- NYSE Stocks Give Investors a Variety of Quality Options
- Nebius Slides Post-Earnings: A Long-Term Buy Opportunity?
- How to Profit From Value Investing
- NVIDIA Stock: A Market Barometer in Tech’s Turbulent Times
- Dividend Screener: How to Evaluate Dividend Stocks Before Buying
- Palantir Stock Nears Bear Market Territory – Why and What’s Next?
Receive News & Ratings for Camping World Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Camping World and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.