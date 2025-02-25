Grocery Outlet (NASDAQ:GO) Issues FY 2025 Earnings Guidance

Grocery Outlet (NASDAQ:GO – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2025 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 0.700-0.750 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 0.940. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.7 billion-$4.8 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.7 billion. Grocery Outlet also updated its FY 2025 guidance to 0.700-0.750 EPS.

Several research analysts have commented on GO shares. Craig Hallum cut their price target on Grocery Outlet from $20.00 to $17.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Grocery Outlet from $21.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Bank of America cut shares of Grocery Outlet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $29.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Telsey Advisory Group restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $18.00 price objective on shares of Grocery Outlet in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Grocery Outlet from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.00.

NASDAQ GO traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $15.74. 2,895,418 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,968,947. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The company has a market cap of $1.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.08 and a beta of 0.32. Grocery Outlet has a 12-month low of $13.60 and a 12-month high of $29.19. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $16.28 and a 200 day moving average of $17.21.

Grocery Outlet (NASDAQ:GO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.02. Grocery Outlet had a return on equity of 5.25% and a net margin of 1.20%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Grocery Outlet will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. operates as a retailer of consumables and fresh products sold through independently operated stores in the United States. Its stores offer products in various categories, such as dairy and deli, produce, floral, fresh meat, seafood products, grocery, general merchandise, health and beauty care, frozen food, beer and wine, and ethnic products.

