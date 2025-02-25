Iberdrola (OTCMKTS:IBDRY) vs. Kuehne + Nagel International (OTCMKTS:KHNGY) Head to Head Survey

Kuehne + Nagel International (OTCMKTS:KHNGY – Get Free Report) and Iberdrola (OTCMKTS:IBDRY – Get Free Report) are both large-cap transportation companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, earnings, valuation, risk, profitability and dividends.

Volatility and Risk

Kuehne + Nagel International has a beta of 0.84, meaning that its share price is 16% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Iberdrola has a beta of 0.82, meaning that its share price is 18% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

Kuehne + Nagel International pays an annual dividend of $1.13 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.3%. Iberdrola pays an annual dividend of $1.43 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.4%. Kuehne + Nagel International pays out 51.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Iberdrola pays out 32.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Iberdrola is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Kuehne + Nagel International $26.55 billion 1.10 $1.59 billion $2.19 22.15 Iberdrola $53.39 billion 1.77 $5.20 billion $4.37 13.42

This table compares Kuehne + Nagel International and Iberdrola”s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Iberdrola has higher revenue and earnings than Kuehne + Nagel International. Iberdrola is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Kuehne + Nagel International, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Kuehne + Nagel International and Iberdrola, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Kuehne + Nagel International 1 2 0 0 1.67 Iberdrola 0 3 0 0 2.00

Insider and Institutional Ownership

0.0% of Iberdrola shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Kuehne + Nagel International and Iberdrola’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Kuehne + Nagel International 4.83% 37.72% 10.11% Iberdrola 14.67% 10.67% 4.34%

Summary

Iberdrola beats Kuehne + Nagel International on 9 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Kuehne + Nagel International

Kuehne + Nagel International AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated logistics services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Sea Logistics, Air Logistics, Road Logistics, and Contract Logistics. It offers less-than-container load, reefer and project logistics, and flexible container shipping solutions. The company also provides time-critical solutions, sea-air and time-defined products, airside and air charter services, cargo insurance, and customs clearance services. In addition, it offers spare parts logistics, production, and e-commerce logistics, distribution, packaging, and process solutions. Further, the company provides supply chain consulting and order management services. It serves aerospace, automotive, mobility, consumer, healthcare, high-tech and semicon, industrial, and perishables industries. The company was founded in 1890 and is based in Schindellegi, Switzerland. Kuehne + Nagel International AG is a subsidiary of Kuehne Holding AG.

About Iberdrola

Iberdrola, S.A. engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and supply of electricity in Spain, the United Kingdom, the United States, Mexico, Brazil, Germany, France, and Australia. It generates electricity from renewable sources, such as onshore and offshore wind, hydro, photovoltaic, combined cycle gas, and conventional nuclear, as well as through batteries. The company is also involved in the purchase and sale of electricity and gas on wholesale markets; energy retail supply activities, such as gas and electricity, and other products and services, including hydrogen, as well as non-renewable generation; and production of green hydrogen. It has a total installed capacity of 62,871 MW. In addition, the company offers heat pumps, self-consumption, electric mobility, solar, etc. services to residential customers; and management of energy facilities, as well as supplies green H2, industrial heat, etc. to industrial customers. Iberdrola, S.A. was founded in 1840 and is based in Bilbao, Spain.

