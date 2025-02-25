TETRA Technologies (NYSE:TTI) Issues Earnings Results

TETRA Technologies (NYSE:TTI – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The oil and gas company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.03, Zacks reports. TETRA Technologies had a net margin of 0.27% and a return on equity of 14.53%.

TETRA Technologies Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of TTI traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $4.10. The company had a trading volume of 1,678,360 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,154,918. TETRA Technologies has a 1-year low of $2.68 and a 1-year high of $5.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.63. The stock has a market cap of $539.76 million, a PE ratio of 204.85 and a beta of 2.04.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of TETRA Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. D. Boral Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $5.50 target price on shares of TETRA Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th.

TETRA Technologies Company Profile

TETRA Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy services and solutions company. It operates through two segments, Completion Fluids & Products Division and Water & Flowback Services. The Completion Fluids & Products segment manufactures and markets clear brine fluids, additives, and associated products and services to the oil and gas industry for use in well drilling, completion, and workover operations in the United States, as well as in Latin America, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, and Africa.

