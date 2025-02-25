Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT) is Coyle Financial Counsel LLC’s 7th Largest Position

Coyle Financial Counsel LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT – Free Report) by 15.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 116,818 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,834 shares during the period. Vanguard Total World Stock ETF comprises about 4.3% of Coyle Financial Counsel LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Coyle Financial Counsel LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF were worth $13,724,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Texas Treasury Safekeeping Trust Co. lifted its position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 7.2% in the third quarter. Texas Treasury Safekeeping Trust Co. now owns 11,797,784 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,412,195,000 after purchasing an additional 788,892 shares during the last quarter. Nepc LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 53.2% in the third quarter. Nepc LLC now owns 2,030,809 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $243,088,000 after buying an additional 704,809 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new stake in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $71,976,000. Empowered Funds LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $72,799,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 31.0% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,300,478 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $275,367,000 after buying an additional 544,169 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Total World Stock ETF alerts:

Vanguard Total World Stock ETF Trading Down 0.5 %

VT stock opened at $121.31 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.27 and a beta of 0.96. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $120.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $119.17. Vanguard Total World Stock ETF has a 12-month low of $104.64 and a 12-month high of $123.98.

Vanguard Total World Stock ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Global All Cap Index, which covers both well-established and still-developing markets. The Fund invests in both foreign and the United States stocks. The fund offers three classes of shares: Investor Shares, Institutional Shares, and ETF Shares.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total World Stock ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total World Stock ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.