Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated Plus ETF – July (BATS:XTJL) Shares Bought by Millington Financial Advisors LLC

Millington Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated Plus ETF – July (BATS:XTJL – Free Report) by 3.4% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 22,597 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 740 shares during the period. Millington Financial Advisors LLC owned 0.08% of Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated Plus ETF – July worth $773,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of XTJL. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated Plus ETF – July in the third quarter valued at about $1,305,000. Barclays PLC acquired a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated Plus ETF – July in the 3rd quarter valued at about $148,000. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. grew its stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated Plus ETF – July by 37.4% in the 3rd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 14,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $478,000 after buying an additional 3,953 shares during the period.

Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated Plus ETF – July Price Performance

Shares of BATS XTJL opened at $34.34 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $12.02 million, a P/E ratio of 27.04 and a beta of 0.78. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $34.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $33.34.

Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated Plus ETF – July Company Profile

The Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated Plus ETF – July (XTJL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust index. The fund aims for 3x upside return of SPY to a cap, with approximately single exposure on the downside, over a one-year outcome period. XTJL was launched on Jul 1, 2021 and is managed by Innovator.

