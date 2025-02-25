Coty Inc. (NYSE:COTY) Shares Acquired by TCW Group Inc.

TCW Group Inc. grew its position in Coty Inc. (NYSE:COTY – Free Report) by 44.1% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 304,797 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 93,229 shares during the quarter. TCW Group Inc.’s holdings in Coty were worth $2,121,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of COTY. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in Coty by 330.3% during the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 3,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 2,385 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in Coty by 13.2% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 348,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,273,000 after acquiring an additional 40,572 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its position in Coty by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 42,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $397,000 after acquiring an additional 1,545 shares in the last quarter. M&G PLC lifted its position in Coty by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. M&G PLC now owns 533,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,804,000 after acquiring an additional 24,037 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atria Investments Inc lifted its position in Coty by 19.3% during the 3rd quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 18,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $175,000 after acquiring an additional 3,022 shares in the last quarter. 42.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

COTY has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on Coty from $15.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. TD Cowen downgraded Coty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $11.00 to $8.50 in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on Coty from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Coty from $8.50 to $8.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Coty from $9.00 to $8.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.89.

Shares of COTY stock opened at $6.00 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.71. Coty Inc. has a 1 year low of $5.42 and a 1 year high of $13.30. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $6.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.23 billion, a PE ratio of -599.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.89.

Coty (NYSE:COTY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 10th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.11). Coty had a net margin of 0.22% and a return on equity of 6.34%. As a group, research analysts expect that Coty Inc. will post 0.39 EPS for the current year.

Coty Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells beauty products worldwide. It operates through Prestige and Consumer Beauty segments. The company provides fragrance, color cosmetics, and skin and body care products. It offers Prestige segment products primarily through prestige retailers, including perfumeries, department stores, e-retailers, direct-to-consumer websites, and duty-free shops under the Burberry, Calvin Klein, Chloe, Davidoff, Escada, Gucci, Hugo Boss, Jil Sander, Joop!, Kylie Jenner, Lancaster, Marc Jacobs, Miu Miu, Orveda, philosophy, SKKN BY KIM, and Tiffany & Co brands.

