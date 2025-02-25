TCW Group Inc. Has $515,000 Stock Holdings in WideOpenWest, Inc. (NYSE:WOW)

TCW Group Inc. reduced its holdings in WideOpenWest, Inc. (NYSE:WOW – Free Report) by 71.9% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 103,733 shares of the company’s stock after selling 265,400 shares during the period. TCW Group Inc.’s holdings in WideOpenWest were worth $515,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. LB Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of WideOpenWest by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. LB Partners LLC now owns 7,069,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,066,000 after purchasing an additional 421,041 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in WideOpenWest by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,113,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,847,000 after buying an additional 17,185 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of WideOpenWest by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,048,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,503,000 after buying an additional 2,838 shares during the last quarter. Luxor Capital Group LP grew its position in shares of WideOpenWest by 43.0% in the 3rd quarter. Luxor Capital Group LP now owns 617,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,240,000 after buying an additional 185,565 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of WideOpenWest by 271.6% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 501,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,631,000 after buying an additional 366,284 shares during the period. 87.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get WideOpenWest alerts:

WideOpenWest Price Performance

Shares of WOW opened at $4.75 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $4.57 and a 200-day moving average of $5.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.41, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The company has a market capitalization of $402.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.24 and a beta of 1.46. WideOpenWest, Inc. has a 1 year low of $2.31 and a 1 year high of $5.80.

WideOpenWest Profile

WideOpenWest, Inc provides high speed data, cable television, and digital telephony services to residential and business services customers in the United States. The company's video services include basic cable services that comprise local broadcast television and local community programming; digital cable services; WOW tv+ that offers traditional cable video and cloud DVR functionality, voice remote with Google Assistant, and Netflix integration along with access to various streaming services and apps through the Google Play Store; and commercial-free movies, TV shows, sports, and other special event entertainment programs.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WOW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for WideOpenWest, Inc. (NYSE:WOW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for WideOpenWest Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WideOpenWest and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.