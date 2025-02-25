SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF (NYSEARCA:BIL) Shares Acquired by Crestwood Advisors Group LLC

Crestwood Advisors Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF (NYSEARCA:BIL – Free Report) by 17.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 65,404 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,736 shares during the period. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF were worth $5,980,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in BIL. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its stake in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF by 37.4% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 332,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,551,000 after acquiring an additional 90,648 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF by 175.3% in the third quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 7,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $711,000 after purchasing an additional 4,933 shares during the period. Beacon Wealthcare LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF by 15.6% in the fourth quarter. Beacon Wealthcare LLC now owns 23,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,150,000 after purchasing an additional 3,176 shares during the last quarter. Diversified Portfolios Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF by 1,534.2% during the third quarter. Diversified Portfolios Inc. now owns 67,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,152,000 after purchasing an additional 62,904 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. boosted its position in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF by 8,668.3% in the fourth quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 220,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,154,000 after buying an additional 217,921 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:BIL opened at $91.67 on Tuesday. SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF has a twelve month low of $91.29 and a twelve month high of $91.83. The company’s 50 day moving average is $91.54 and its 200 day moving average is $91.60.

About SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF

The SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF (BIL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of all publicly issued zero-coupon US Treasury bills with a maturity of at least 1 month, but less than 3 months. BIL was launched on May 25, 2007 and is managed by State Street.

