Wealthspire Advisors LLC Buys 4,657 Shares of Maximus, Inc. (NYSE:MMS)

Wealthspire Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Maximus, Inc. (NYSE:MMS – Free Report) by 21.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 26,682 shares of the health services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,657 shares during the quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC’s holdings in Maximus were worth $1,992,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of MMS. Creative Planning increased its position in shares of Maximus by 7.8% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 16,386 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,527,000 after acquiring an additional 1,181 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in shares of Maximus by 234.2% in the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,310 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 918 shares during the last quarter. Dakota Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Maximus in the third quarter worth about $208,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its holdings in Maximus by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 6,987 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $650,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares during the period. Finally, Cavalier Investments LLC raised its position in Maximus by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. Cavalier Investments LLC now owns 22,792 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $2,123,000 after purchasing an additional 1,380 shares during the last quarter. 97.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Ilene R. Baylinson sold 14,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.14, for a total value of $988,030.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,512 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $171,167.68. The trade was a 85.23 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Michelle F. Link sold 2,208 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.83, for a total value of $163,016.64. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $484,841.61. This trade represents a 25.16 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 7,063 shares of company stock worth $502,017. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James upgraded Maximus from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. StockNews.com lowered Maximus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th.

Maximus Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of MMS opened at $66.12 on Tuesday. Maximus, Inc. has a 1-year low of $64.53 and a 1-year high of $93.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $73.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $81.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.22 and a beta of 0.72.

Maximus (NYSE:MMS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The health services provider reported $1.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.22. Maximus had a return on equity of 21.95% and a net margin of 5.28%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Maximus, Inc. will post 6.15 EPS for the current year.

Maximus Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Saturday, February 15th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 14th. Maximus’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.81%.

Maximus Profile

Maximus, Inc operates as a provider of government services in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Federal Services, U.S. Services, and Outside the U.S. The U.S. Services segment offers program eligibility support and enrollment; centralized multilingual customer contact centers, multichannel, and digital self-service options for enrollment; application assistance and independent health plan choice counseling; beneficiary outreach, education, eligibility, enrollment, and redeterminations; and person-centered independent disability, long-term sick, and other health assessments.

