TCW Group Inc. Sells 24,116 Shares of United Microelectronics Co. (NYSE:UMC)

TCW Group Inc. decreased its holdings in United Microelectronics Co. (NYSE:UMC – Free Report) by 18.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 107,104 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 24,116 shares during the period. TCW Group Inc.’s holdings in United Microelectronics were worth $695,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of UMC. PDS Planning Inc increased its stake in shares of United Microelectronics by 4.5% during the third quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 54,827 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $462,000 after purchasing an additional 2,374 shares during the period. Banque Pictet & Cie SA increased its stake in shares of United Microelectronics by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 74,509 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $484,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the period. DGS Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of United Microelectronics by 2.7% during the third quarter. DGS Capital Management LLC now owns 104,271 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $878,000 after purchasing an additional 2,712 shares during the period. Caprock Group LLC increased its stake in shares of United Microelectronics by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Caprock Group LLC now owns 129,033 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $837,000 after purchasing an additional 3,013 shares during the period. Finally, Assetmark Inc. bought a new position in United Microelectronics during the 3rd quarter worth $37,000. Institutional investors own 5.05% of the company’s stock.

Get United Microelectronics alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley lowered United Microelectronics from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded United Microelectronics from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Citigroup downgraded United Microelectronics from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded United Microelectronics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, November 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, United Microelectronics has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.40.

United Microelectronics Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE:UMC opened at $6.51 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $16.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.22, a P/E/G ratio of 4.44 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 2.19 and a quick ratio of 1.76. The business’s 50-day moving average is $6.27 and its 200-day moving average is $7.27. United Microelectronics Co. has a 1 year low of $5.61 and a 1 year high of $9.00.

United Microelectronics (NYSE:UMC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 21st. The semiconductor company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $1.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.86 billion. United Microelectronics had a net margin of 20.35% and a return on equity of 12.78%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $5.30 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that United Microelectronics Co. will post 0.51 earnings per share for the current year.

United Microelectronics Profile

(Free Report)

United Microelectronics Corporation operates as a semiconductor wafer foundry in Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, Japan, Korea, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides circuit design, mask tooling, wafer fabrication, and assembly and testing services. It serves fabless design companies and integrated device manufacturers.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UMC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for United Microelectronics Co. (NYSE:UMC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for United Microelectronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Microelectronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.