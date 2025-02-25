PotlatchDeltic Co. (NASDAQ:PCH) Shares Sold by TCW Group Inc.

TCW Group Inc. trimmed its holdings in PotlatchDeltic Co. (NASDAQ:PCH – Free Report) by 34.6% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 27,922 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 14,770 shares during the quarter. TCW Group Inc.’s holdings in PotlatchDeltic were worth $1,096,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in PotlatchDeltic by 259.7% during the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,133 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 818 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV increased its position in PotlatchDeltic by 67.3% during the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 3,685 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $145,000 after purchasing an additional 1,483 shares during the last quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP acquired a new stake in PotlatchDeltic during the third quarter worth about $166,000. FMR LLC increased its position in PotlatchDeltic by 20.4% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,329 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $195,000 after purchasing an additional 733 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Versor Investments LP acquired a new stake in PotlatchDeltic during the third quarter worth about $257,000. 86.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PotlatchDeltic Stock Performance

NASDAQ:PCH opened at $45.25 on Tuesday. PotlatchDeltic Co. has a 52 week low of $37.06 and a 52 week high of $47.65. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $42.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company has a market cap of $3.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 161.61 and a beta of 1.17.

PotlatchDeltic Dividend Announcement

PotlatchDeltic ( NASDAQ:PCH Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.10. PotlatchDeltic had a return on equity of 1.05% and a net margin of 2.06%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that PotlatchDeltic Co. will post 0.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 7th will be paid a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.98%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 7th. PotlatchDeltic’s payout ratio is presently 642.86%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PCH has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of PotlatchDeltic from $52.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of PotlatchDeltic from $45.00 to $44.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 target price on shares of PotlatchDeltic in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. DA Davidson set a $54.00 target price on shares of PotlatchDeltic in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Raymond James raised shares of PotlatchDeltic from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, December 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $48.71.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Eric J. Cremers sold 14,188 shares of PotlatchDeltic stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.76, for a total value of $635,054.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 281,133 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,583,513.08. This trade represents a 4.80 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Michele Tyler sold 3,170 shares of PotlatchDeltic stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.72, for a total value of $141,762.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 39,446 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,764,025.12. The trade was a 7.44 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 18,651 shares of company stock worth $834,770. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

PotlatchDeltic Profile

PotlatchDeltic Corporation (Nasdaq: PCH) is a leading Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) that owns nearly 2.2 million acres of timberlands in Alabama, Arkansas, Georgia, Idaho, Louisiana, Mississippi and South Carolina. Through its taxable REIT subsidiary, the company also operates six sawmills, an industrial-grade plywood mill, a residential and commercial real estate development business and a rural timberland sales program.

