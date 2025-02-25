Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG) Shares Sold by Crestwood Advisors Group LLC

Crestwood Advisors Group LLC trimmed its position in Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG – Free Report) by 6.3% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 30,055 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 2,035 shares during the period. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in Entegris were worth $2,977,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ENTG. Capital Performance Advisors LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Entegris during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in Entegris by 221.3% during the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 347 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC raised its position in Entegris by 195.7% in the fourth quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 414 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Entegris by 241.8% in the 3rd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 417 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Entegris by 41.0% during the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 454 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the period.

Get Entegris alerts:

Insider Activity

In other Entegris news, SVP Clinton M. Haris sold 12,652 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.92, for a total value of $1,352,751.84. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 34,820 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,722,954.40. This represents a 26.65 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Olivier Blachier sold 984 shares of Entegris stock in a transaction on Friday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.00, for a total transaction of $106,272.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,903 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,177,524. This trade represents a 8.28 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

Entegris Price Performance

Entegris stock opened at $102.30 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 3.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. Entegris, Inc. has a 52-week low of $94.92 and a 52-week high of $147.57. The firm has a market cap of $15.46 billion, a PE ratio of 53.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.24. The company’s 50 day moving average is $103.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $106.39.

Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The semiconductor company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.07. Entegris had a return on equity of 12.83% and a net margin of 9.03%. On average, research analysts expect that Entegris, Inc. will post 3.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Entegris Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 29th were given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.39%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 29th. Entegris’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.73%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Entegris from $145.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Craig Hallum reduced their price target on shares of Entegris from $150.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Entegris from $130.00 to $115.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of Entegris from $150.00 to $141.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on Entegris from $130.00 to $123.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $128.78.

View Our Latest Analysis on Entegris

About Entegris

(Free Report)

Entegris, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies microcontamination control products, specialty chemicals, and advanced materials handling solutions in North America, Taiwan, China, South Korea, Japan, Europe, and Southeast Asia. It operates in three segments: Materials Solutions (MS); Microcontamination Control (MC); and Advanced Materials Handling (AMH).

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ENTG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Entegris Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Entegris and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.