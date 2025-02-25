IFP Advisors Inc Lowers Holdings in Dimensional Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:DFIP)

IFP Advisors Inc reduced its stake in shares of Dimensional Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:DFIP – Free Report) by 3.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 111,696 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,542 shares during the quarter. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Dimensional Inflation-Protected Securities ETF were worth $4,523,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Total Wealth Planning LLC boosted its stake in shares of Dimensional Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 12.5% during the 4th quarter. Total Wealth Planning LLC now owns 28,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,170,000 after acquiring an additional 3,219 shares in the last quarter. Leading Edge Financial Planning LLC raised its holdings in Dimensional Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 39.7% in the 4th quarter. Leading Edge Financial Planning LLC now owns 345,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,008,000 after purchasing an additional 98,395 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its position in Dimensional Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 59.7% during the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 8,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $379,000 after purchasing an additional 3,347 shares in the last quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC boosted its position in Dimensional Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC now owns 97,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,965,000 after purchasing an additional 5,775 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Plan Group Financial LLC grew its holdings in Dimensional Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Plan Group Financial LLC now owns 122,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,973,000 after purchasing an additional 2,592 shares during the period.

Dimensional Inflation-Protected Securities ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of DFIP stock opened at $41.44 on Tuesday. Dimensional Inflation-Protected Securities ETF has a 1-year low of $40.22 and a 1-year high of $42.53. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $41.34.

Dimensional Inflation-Protected Securities ETF Profile

The Dimensional Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (DFIP) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. TIPS index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that holds US government 5-20 year inflation-protected bonds. DFIP was launched on Dec 15, 2021 and is managed by Dimensional.

