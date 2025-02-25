WealthShield Partners LLC Grows Holdings in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

WealthShield Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report) by 15.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,065 shares of the coffee company’s stock after acquiring an additional 404 shares during the period. WealthShield Partners LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $280,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SBUX. Kuhn & Co Investment Counsel grew its position in shares of Starbucks by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Kuhn & Co Investment Counsel now owns 4,240 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $387,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Jmac Enterprises LLC lifted its position in Starbucks by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Jmac Enterprises LLC now owns 9,995 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $912,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Aspire Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Starbucks by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Aspire Capital Advisors LLC now owns 23,210 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $2,118,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the period. Optas LLC raised its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Optas LLC now owns 16,711 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $1,525,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the period. Finally, Boomfish Wealth Group LLC increased its stake in Starbucks by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Boomfish Wealth Group LLC now owns 15,335 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $1,399,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the period. 72.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Starbucks Price Performance
Shares of SBUX stock opened at $113.19 on Tuesday. Starbucks Co. has a 12 month low of $71.55 and a 12 month high of $114.68. The company has a market capitalization of $128.57 billion, a PE ratio of 36.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 1.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $100.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $97.72.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
SBUX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $115.00 price target on shares of Starbucks in a report on Friday, January 24th. Wedbush raised their target price on shares of Starbucks from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. TD Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 target price on shares of Starbucks in a report on Monday, November 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Starbucks from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Starbucks has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $105.33.
Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Starbucks
About Starbucks
Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Starbucks
- Conference Calls and Individual Investors
- Finding Hidden Gems: Unconventional Penny Stock Investing
- Find and Profitably Trade Stocks at 52-Week Lows
- Price Targets on NVIDIA Rise in Front of Earnings
- How to Know Which Cryptocurrency to Buy: A Guide for Investors
- Archer Aviation Stock Skids: Mistaking Progress for Bad News?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SBUX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Starbucks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Starbucks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.