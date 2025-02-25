WealthShield Partners LLC Grows Holdings in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

WealthShield Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report) by 15.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,065 shares of the coffee company’s stock after acquiring an additional 404 shares during the period. WealthShield Partners LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $280,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SBUX. Kuhn & Co Investment Counsel grew its position in shares of Starbucks by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Kuhn & Co Investment Counsel now owns 4,240 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $387,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Jmac Enterprises LLC lifted its position in Starbucks by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Jmac Enterprises LLC now owns 9,995 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $912,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Aspire Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Starbucks by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Aspire Capital Advisors LLC now owns 23,210 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $2,118,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the period. Optas LLC raised its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Optas LLC now owns 16,711 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $1,525,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the period. Finally, Boomfish Wealth Group LLC increased its stake in Starbucks by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Boomfish Wealth Group LLC now owns 15,335 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $1,399,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the period. 72.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of SBUX stock opened at $113.19 on Tuesday. Starbucks Co. has a 12 month low of $71.55 and a 12 month high of $114.68. The company has a market capitalization of $128.57 billion, a PE ratio of 36.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 1.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $100.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $97.72.

Starbucks ( NASDAQ:SBUX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The coffee company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.01. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 44.97% and a net margin of 9.73%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.90 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Starbucks Co. will post 2.99 EPS for the current year.

SBUX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $115.00 price target on shares of Starbucks in a report on Friday, January 24th. Wedbush raised their target price on shares of Starbucks from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. TD Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 target price on shares of Starbucks in a report on Monday, November 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Starbucks from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Starbucks has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $105.33.

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

