Tull Financial Group Inc. Boosts Position in JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:JQUA)

Tull Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:JQUA – Free Report) by 0.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 428,418 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,722 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF makes up about 14.8% of Tull Financial Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Tull Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF were worth $24,536,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Strategent Financial LLC bought a new stake in JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $17,942,000. WealthShield Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 23,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,346,000 after purchasing an additional 737 shares in the last quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $202,000. FPC Investment Advisory Inc. bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 69,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,980,000 after purchasing an additional 2,433 shares in the last quarter.

JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA JQUA opened at $59.41 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $58.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $57.52. The stock has a market cap of $5.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.89 and a beta of 0.95. JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF has a fifty-two week low of $49.60 and a fifty-two week high of $60.79.

JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF Profile

The JPMorgan U.S. Quality Factor ETF (JQUA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the JP Morgan US Quality Factor index. The fund selects companies from the Russell 1000 using three quality factors: profitability, earnings, and solvency. JQUA was launched on Nov 8, 2017 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

