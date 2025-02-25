iShares MSCI India ETF (BATS:INDA) is Gray Foundation’s 3rd Largest Position

Gray Foundation lessened its position in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF (BATS:INDA – Free Report) by 12.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 490,948 shares of the company’s stock after selling 68,700 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI India ETF comprises 7.4% of Gray Foundation’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Gray Foundation’s holdings in iShares MSCI India ETF were worth $25,844,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Merit Financial Group LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF by 153.3% during the 4th quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 10,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $549,000 after acquiring an additional 6,314 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 40,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,127,000 after acquiring an additional 2,114 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $6,059,000. Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. increased its stake in iShares MSCI India ETF by 17.0% during the 4th quarter. Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. now owns 100,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,292,000 after purchasing an additional 14,579 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bensler LLC increased its stake in iShares MSCI India ETF by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Bensler LLC now owns 375,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,981,000 after purchasing an additional 8,546 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI India ETF Trading Down 3.3 %

Shares of iShares MSCI India ETF stock opened at $49.26 on Tuesday. iShares MSCI India ETF has a 12-month low of $30.57 and a 12-month high of $38.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.24 and a beta of 0.75. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $51.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $54.54.

iShares MSCI India ETF Company Profile

The iShares MSCI India ETF (INDA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI India index, a market-cap-weighted index of the top 85% of firms in the Indian securities market. INDA was launched on Feb 2, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

